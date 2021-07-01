Shannon Singh has left the Love Island villa (ITV)

Scottish Love Island contestant Shannon Singh has become the first person to leave the villa.

In a shock dumping last night, the 22-year-old from Fife was told to pack her bags after her man was stolen by new girl Chloe.

She said: “I am a bit gutted. [It was] very short lived! Surreal, but I’m obviously very grateful I got the opportunity. I’m not coming away fuming from it, I’m coming away grateful.”

Shannon Singh says she is 'grateful' for her time on Love Island (Insta: @shannonsinghhh)

The Glenrothes model was in the Mallorcan villa for just two days when she received the shock message to leave.

Will Shannon Singh return to Love Island?

Fans of the show were outraged by the dumping, with many hoping the season’s ‘it girl’ will return later in alternative villa Casa Amor or as a ‘bombshell’.

When asked if she would go back into the villa if she could, Shannon said: “Yeah – why not?”

Shannon has done an exit interview with ITV, but could this be a ruse? She has not posted on her Instagram account since leaving the villa.

Former contestant Amy Hart tweeted: “Shannon will get her phone back tomorrow…so if she’s not on her insta in the next few days she’s obvs in another villa.”

Shannon had been coupled up with Aaron Francis, who chose her on the very first day.

“I rated that he [picked me],” said Shannon, “The minute he walked through that door, his eyes did not get off me. I could feel it.”

But their relationship did not last long. She said: "We had a few chats and it was a bit like trying to get blood out of a stone with him. He’s a really, really nice guy but he’s just a bit too laid back for me.

"A lot of the girls were like, ‘You’re not giving it time’. But he agreed with me later, which was a good thing. I think when you meet someone there’s got to be a little bit of a physical… something to get you excited.”

‘The guys were too pretty for me’

Shannon was building a reputation for having high standards when it comes to men – having 'savagely’ rejected a kiss from Toby Aromolaran.

She said: “I wanted someone to walk through that I thought, ‘Here we go, I’ve got a good shot at this’ but I didn’t find that.

"I was glad that I had Aaron out of everyone. I was just gutted I didn’t find that first physical attraction with someone.”

Chloe Burrows was a late arrival to the villa, with the mission of choosing one of the (taken) men to couple up with.

But Shannon said she wasn’t bothered by Chloe’s entrance: “I think a lot of the girls were worried and I wasn’t. I was honestly just like, 'Whatever'.

“She kept saying [Aaron] is really attractive. Which he is. Really easy on the eye. I think all the guys are good looking. I just think they were all too pretty for me.”

‘I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings’

On Wednesday night, the islanders were gathered around the fire pit for Chloe to announce her decision.

When she told everyone she had chosen Aaron, Shannon instantly received a text to say she had been dumped.

"I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings,” said Shannon, “I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.

"When I read it out Liberty was almost crying, I did get a little bit emotional and then I eased up."

But Shannon said: “Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].”

She thinks Jake and Liberty will stand the test of time, and Aaron and Sharon have a ‘little spark’ – but thinks things will change for everyone else.

Her advice to anyone going into the villa is to ‘do whatever you’re comfortable with, even if you feel like an idiot’.

Plans for the future are to see her family and go on holiday with the girls.

"I want to get back on my streaming,” she says, “I think I’m going to have to spend a good couple of months sussing out what I want to do.”