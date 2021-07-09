Shannon Singh has spoken about her brief time on Love Island with Heatworld (Insta @shannonsinghhh )

A Scottish model has spoken of how she was “fuming” after being dumped from Love Island.

Shannon Singh also revealed she thinks some of the other islanders were “secretly happy” she left, in an interview with heatworld.

In a chat with former Love Island contestants Shaughna Philips and Chris Taylor, they reflected on the 23-year-old brief spell on the hugely popular show.

Shaughna said: “The amount of prep to you would have gone into to get yourself in there, to the quarantine. I would be getting my lawyer on the phone.”

Shannon revealed she prepared for 15 nights, and went through 48 hours of quarantine to be on the show.

On the third episode, after Chloe Burrows coupled up with her partner Aaron Francis, Shannon received the text of doom.

"I thought I was going to go on a date,” she said, “I got winded, and then I went fuming. I was getting ready I was like, get me out of here.

"In Unseen Bits, everyone missed it, I was walking down the stars like ‘peace out motherf****ers, I’m off’.

"And then I went through the stage I was embarrassed and here we are. What can you do?”

She also confessed: “Do you know what annoyed me a wee bit as well? Everyone was like ‘oh my god’. I was like, can you just not.

"I think some of them were secretly happy. It’s fine. I’m here, I’m happy, I’m glowing."

Of all the men in the villa now, Shannon said she would go for Liam.

"I think Liam’s very handsome! 6ft 6 he’s like the size of the fridge,” she said, “He’s probably the most genuine, he’s not trying too hard. I would say him. And then the rest of them, nah.”

Reflecting on the islanders, she said new girl Lucinda is “beautiful” and predicts Jake is going to break Liberty’s heart – “not even a question”.

Shannon also thinks Faye’s “struggling”: “I don’t think she’s enjoying it,” she said.

The former glamour model from Fife also revealed the islanders have to wait before they’re allowed to get out of their beds in a morning.

"You have to wait to be told that you can get up,” she said – and Shaughna added she wasn’t even allowed to go to the toilet.

Ever since Shannon’s exit from Love Island, conspiracy theories have spread that she will be back on the show – either on Casa Amor or thrown in later in the series.