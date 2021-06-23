Fife’s Love Island contestant Shannon Singh has revealed she received online abuse over her nude photos.

The former glamour model, DJ, and influencer also had to delete her OnlyFans page after users threatened to leak her photos without her consent.

The 22-year-old from Glenrothes told a podcast: "I get so much s*** from Asian guys. My DMs are flooded with ‘you are a disgrace’, ‘Take the Singh out of your name’, ‘you f***ing slut’. I get hate, trust me.

"I ignore it, it doesn’t bother me. I’m like, you’re such an angry little man.”

Shannon – who used to go by the name Alexa – opened up on the sex positive BBC podcast Brown Girls Do It Too, in an episode titled ‘Who’s Your Daddy’.

She told the hosts she is mixed race with an Indian dad and Scottish mum – and her dad used to be a stripper.

Shannon Singh from Fife has joined the Love Island cast (Insta @shannonsinghhh)

“I think it’s absolutely jokes, I love it,” she said, “When we go to high school, people would be like ‘your dad done my mums hen do’.

"We had a bit of a mortifying stage. Now I think it’s jokes. Indian guy stripper, you just don’t expect it.”

Both her parents were supportive of her launching a career in glamour modelling when she was aged 18-19.

"My mum was like ‘you should do glamour, you should do page three’,” Shannon said, “She took the topless photos of me and we sent them off to a London agency and I got signed within 11 minutes.

"It never bothered me, I think I’ve always been really confident with my body. Boobs are just boobs, I really don’t get the big hoo-ha with them.

"I’m probably getting judged so much. My mum and dad have never made it an issue.”

Shannon, whose Instagram is full of bikini-clad pics, said she thinks posting sexy content is ‘empowering’ – particularly as an Asian woman.

She said: “I do get a lot of brown girls messaging me like ‘babe, you’re such an inspiration’. If I can pave the way I’ll pave the way.”

OnlyFans – a platform where people can pay to view content, which is usually used by sex workers – gave her more “control” over her body.

She said: "OnlyFans is just a version of lad mags for glamour models. We had no option but to move our platform to try and make our money elsewhere.

"We’re in control of our own content, in control of our own bodies.”

But the leaks of her content forced her to delete her account. She posted on a Reddit thread sharing the photos: “Leak my content? You are f***ing GROSS. Pay for it you weirdos.”

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub/STV Player.