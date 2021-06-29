Shannon Singh may be a model, influencer, and DJ – but she’s also a gamer.

The bombshell Scot on this year’s Love Island has revealed she is a ‘geek at COD’ and has her own Twitch account where she livestreams her gaming.

"I game, I Twitch, I play COD,” she told Aaron in last night’s show, “No I actually play it like really good.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon Singh is the only Scot on this year's Love Island so far - and she loves to game on Twitch (Insta @shannonsinghhh)

Shannon’s Twitch account username is @ShannonSinghhh and she has 1.9k followers.

The Fife lass was last live less than a month ago and her bio says: “Hellooo everyone I’m Shannon- a lil raging Scottish girl that loves to game&chat!”

Her Twitch – which is a platform to livestream videos – is mainly focused on gaming.

The 22-year-old shared a screenshot of a high score on a Call Of Duty (COD) Team Deathmatch on her Instagram story with the caption “fun fact for you all, I’m a geek at COD.”

But Shannon said she will also share live videos of her getting ready, chatting, Q&As and is even open to Mukbang streams – which is the phenomenon of someone eating while talking to the camera.

The islander also has a YouTube account under the name Alexa Singh where she has 10,000 subscribers.

There she shares videos of herself getting ready, her skincare routines, hair styling, clothing hauls, and day in the life video diaries (vlogs).

Shannon used to have an OnlyFans (a photo sharing platform) account but she deleted it shortly before coming on Love Island after her photographs were leaked.

And over on Instagram, the Glenrothes girl currently has more than 200,000 followers on her account @shannonsinghhh.

It makes her the most popular Love Islander on the platform who is currently on the show.

She entered the villa on Monday (June 28) alongside 10 other islanders all hoping to find love and win a £50,000 prize at the end.