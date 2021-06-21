Shannon Singh: Who is 'fiery party girl' Love Island 2021 contestant from Fife?

A ‘fiery’ Fife lass is one of the new contestants just announced on this year’s Love Island.

The hugely popular show is back on Monday (June 28) after the previous series was cancelled due to Covid.

Shannon Singh, who is believed to be from Glenrothes, has been revealed as one of the new islanders.

Shannon Singh (Instagram: @shannonsinghhh)

The 22-year-old model says she’s a “party girl” who is looking from a “handsome hunk” with some decent chat.

She said: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.”

Shannon, who used to be a glamour model when she was aged 18-19, said: “I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.”

Shannon Singh from Fife is going into the Love Island villa this year (Joel Anderson, ITV)

In terms of a romantic partner she says: "I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy. I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with.

"I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social. For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for.

"I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

Shannon has been isolating for the last week ahead of the show, which starts on Monday.

Her Instagram, which has been taken over by her best friend and family, said: “We can’t wait for you to see how hilarious, fiery and lovable our girl really is!

“Please show your love and support as I know it would mean the absolute world to her.”

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub/STV Player.