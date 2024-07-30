Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community group in Fife is urging supporters to buy shares to raise the funds needed to finalise the creation of a vibrant community-owned hub in the heart of the village.

The Inn at Kingsbarns in the north-east of the Kingdom is part of the growing trend for community-owned pubs.

The Kingsbarns Community Hub’s bid will preserve not only the inn’s historic functions as a pub, restaurant and accommodation, it will also provide a new daytime café, basic shop provisions from the bar and, in the longer term, opening a dedicated community shop and larger restaurant – and if the group clears the final hurdle, it will join a growing network of 174 community-owned pubs in the UK; a figure that has risen more than 60% in the last five years.

Having made the initial purchase of the building, supported both by Scottish Land Fund grants and by donations, Kingsbarns Community Development Trust (KCDT) has now launched a community share offer to raise £60,000 to contribute towards initial stock purchase, marketing and working capital.

Sue Jenkins (KCT), Andrew Melville (Chef), Mark Lewis (manager), Liam Gualt (waiter), Sam Nisbet, Kathy Mayo, Shona McIntosh, and Frances Andrews (all KCT) (Pic: Phil Wilkinson)

The project is being supported by Community Shares Scotland, and Plunkett Foundation, a charity that helps people set up community-owned businesses.

Sue Jenkins, co-chair of KCDT said; “We are delighted that the Inn at Kingsbarns is now a community owned asset. It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring people together and provide much needed facilities for the community. In time, we’ll see the development of a shop, restaurant and cafe, all under the one roof, whilst retaining a great pub. We have been overwhelmed with support from the community and are thankful to Scottish Land Fund and Community Shares Scotland for their generosity and help on our journey.”

Community shares are a social investment that allow local people to purchase a share in a community led venture. Each investor will become a member of Kingsbarns Community Benefit Society (KCBS) and will have a say in how the hub is run. The minimum investment for local residents is £25 which equates to one share. For non-residents it is £50, equal to two shares.

KCBS aims, but cannot guarantee, to offer 4% interest from year five in 2028/29 and to start to offer share withdrawals from 2029/30. In the longer term, surplus profit will be spent on community initiatives. Further details can be found at kingsbarnsdevtrust.org

Chef Andrew Melville with Frances Andrews, Mark Lewis , Sam Nisbet, and Sue Jenkins (Pic: Phil Wilkinson)Picture Phil Wilkinson

Morven Lyon, head of democratic finance, DTA Scotland, said; “The Scottish Community Pubs Partnership with the Plunkett Foundation has proven to be an invaluable programme of support for the ever-increasing community-owned pub network in Scotland.

“The programme, funded by the Scottish Government, has enabled groups to gain access to detailed advice, funding and peer to peer learning and perhaps most importantly, build confidence in their ambitions. The Kingsbarns Community Hub is a prime example of this, with the community share offer enabling the group to preserve the historic inn and expand their business offering. With 10 new early-stage pub groups emerging since the start of 2024, it's clear that there is a growing desire in Scotland for community-owned pubs and the partnership has been able to facilitate this growth.”