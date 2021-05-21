Sheku Bayoh: Campaigners plan Kirkcaldy town centre event this weekend
A protest for Sheku Bayoh is taking place in Kirkcaldy town centre this weekend.
The event has been organised by Fife Stand Up To Racism as part of a week-long initiative to mark the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in America - a death that sparked a global campaign of protest.
Mr Bayoh died in police custody May 2015 after being restrained by police on a Kirkcaldy street.
No charges were brought against any officer, and the case has resulted in a rare, judge-led public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 31-year old.
Now, campaigners have organised a static protest for justice for the family of Mr Bayoh on the High Street at 1:00pm on Saturday.
They said it was “to give Sheku Bayoh’s family a show of support in their search for justice and to remind the people of Fife that Scotland is not innocent.”