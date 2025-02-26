Sheku Bayoh: Chief Constable meets family as Inquiry moves to final submissions

Scotland’s top police officer has met with the family of Sheku Bayoh.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell’s private meeting came as the chair of the inquiry into his death in police custody in Kirkcaldy in 2015 pledged to complete his final report as soon as possible.

The long-running hearing has been taking place before Lord Bracadale in Edinburgh. The rare judge-led independent public inquiry began in November 2020 to examine the events surrounding Mr Bayoh’s death, the subsequent investigation and whether race was a factor which his family have claimed since the start. The inquiry can also make recommendations to prevent deaths in similar circumstances. Mr Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained on the ground by six police officers called to Hayfield Road early in the morning of May 3, 2015.

Lord Bracadale’s pledge came after the decision by Scottish Ministers not to extend the Inquiry’s terms of reference.

A demonstration outside the Inquiry building (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The Crown’s decision not to bring any prosecutions and the Victims’ Right to Review were excluded from the scope of the Inquiry. The families of Mr Bayoh asked Ministers to extend the terms of reference to include both matters.

The decision means the Inquiry, which has heard 122 days of evidence, will now move to closing submissions. After that, Lord Bracadale will prepare his final report without delay.

Lord Bracadale said: “Scottish Ministers have decided not to extend the terms of reference for the Inquiry, rejecting Mr Bayoh’s families’ request.

“I recognise that this decision will disappoint Mr Bayoh’s families. They are at the heart of this Inquiry, and I want to reassure them that the existing terms of reference have been thoroughly examined over 122 days of evidential hearings.

Sheku Bayoh died in 2015.

“There is much important work for the Inquiry still to do, not least proceeding with closing submissions that were postponed while we awaited a decision. My team and I are working at pace and will announce timescales in due course.”

At their private meeting today, The Chief Constable pledged that Police Scotland remained fully committed to assisting the chair to discharge the Inquiry’s terms of reference and that the service would address any recommendations made.

Chief Constable Farrell said: “I very much welcomed the opportunity to meet with the family of Sheku Bayoh and listen to their concerns.

“I took the opportunity to express my personal condolences and reiterated those of the service. I am very aware of the significant impact his death had on his family, friends, the wider community of Kirkcaldy and beyond, and serving and retired officers.

“This meeting also allowed me to underline Police Scotland’s commitment to participate in every aspect of the Public Inquiry and to positively assist the Chair in discharging the terms of reference.

“Meeting directly with the family also allowed me the opportunity to highlight the extensive work ongoing under the Policing Together programme to drive a culture change towards becoming an anti-racist, anti-discriminatory service which better reflects and represents the communities we serve.”

“I repeated the assurances that both myself and the senior leadership of Police Scotland are absolutely committed to driving this work forward with a very clear determination to address any recommendations made by the Inquiry.”