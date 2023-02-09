News you can trust since 1871
Sheku Bayoh: partner recalls moment she was told of a body matching Sheku

Colette Bell was giving evidence on day 40 of a rare judge-led inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death on a Kirkcaldy street in May 2015.

By Allan Crow
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 12:09pm

Mr Bayoh’s family has campaigned for answers for over seven years, and the inquiry - taking place in Edinburgh - is taking evidence as it looks into the investigations following the death of the 31-year old while in police custody after being restrained in Hayfield Road, and whether race played any part.

Ms Bell recalled the moment officers came to her home to deliver the news.

She was told: “There's no easy way of saying this. I'm just going to say it. There's been a body found that matches your partner's description and we think it's Shek."

Collette Bell (Pic: John Devlin)
She added: “I remember those words being told to me like it was yesterday. No hesitation – they said there had been a body found that matches Shek.”

Ms Bell told the inquiry the officers had just come on duty when they appeared at her home.

She said: “I remember them speaking and saying they had just come on shift weren’t very sure what was going on, and that it was best to go down to the station.

“I think they meant for us to go straight away but I had to feed the baby. I remember them saying to my mum, how will you get home?“My mum was coming with us and a police officer said she couldn’t - a police station was no place for a baby.

Mum said she was coming with me - they looked at each other and were not very happy, but they agreed mum could come with me. I wanted mum there and my baby. “

The inquiry before Lord Brackendale continues.

