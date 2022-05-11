Sheku Bayoh: Supporters to stage vigil as public inquiry gets underway

It came at the start of the long-awaited public inquiry into his death on May 3, 2015.

Mr Bayoh was 31 years old when he died in police custody after being restrained by police on Hayfield Road.

Since then his family have campaigned to know what happened.

Mr Bayoh's family leaving Capital House on first day of public inquiry

They were joined by supporters in Festival Square on Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the rare, judge-led public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death, and the investigations following it.

Headed by Lord Bracadale, it will also look at the impact of race during the hearings amid claims from the family that it played a part in his death.

Ahead of the opening day, the family’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar . issued a statement.

He said Mr Bayoh’s loved ones have waited a "very long time" to hear the truth.

He continued: "The public inquiry will finally commence seven years and seven days after Sheku Bayoh died in police custody, and two years since the former Lord Advocate advised the Bayoh family that not one police officer would face charges for his death.

"Sheku's family believe they were failed by those who have a duty to protect the public and uphold the law."

Deborah Coles, director of the justice charity Inquest, who has been working with the family, said: "This inquiry must be a watershed moment for Scotland in examining issues around institutional racism, police restraint practices and the flawed systems for responding to deaths.