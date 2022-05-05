Sheku Bayoh: Supporters to stage vigil before start of public inquiry

It will mark the start of the public inquiry into his death on May 3, 2015.

Mr Bayoh was 31 years old when he died in police custody after being restrained by police on Hayfield Road.

Since then his family have campaigned to know what happened.

Sheku Bayoh.

They have asked supporters to join them in Festival Square at 9:00am on Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the rare, judge-led public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death, and the investigations following it.