Sheku Bayoh's family reach out of court settlement with Police Scotland

An out of court settlement has been reached between the family of Sheku Bayoh and Police Scotland.

Mr Bayoh, 31, died in Kirkcaldy’s Hayfield Road on May 3, 2015 after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers.

His family raised a civil action against Police Scotland three years later in May 2018.

A public inquiry has been examining the circumstances leading to the father-of-two’s death, the investigation into his death and whether or not race was a factor.

Last month, members of the Bayoh family met with Chief Constable Jo Farrell who offered her apologies to the family for their ordeal and expressed her condolences for their loss.

She also underlined Police Scotland’s absolute commitment to participate in every aspect of the public inquiry and to address any recommendations made by the inquiry.

On Monday – nearly ten years after Mr Bayoh’s death – a joint statement issued from Police Scotland and the family’s solicitor, Aamer Anwar, confirmed a settlement has been agreed without any admission of liability by the police force.

The statement said that the details of the agreement will remain confidential to “respect the privacy of the family”.

Mr Anwar said: “On the 3rd of May it will be the 10th anniversary of Sheku’s death in police custody, however the struggle for the truth continues.

“As we reach the final stages of the public inquiry, those who broke the law should remember there is no time limit on justice. There will be no further comment today.”