Shell’s ‘staggering’ £32b profits could pay every Fife employee six times over

The oil company logged a record $39.9 billion (£32.2 billion) in post-tax profit last year, topping the previous record of $31 billion in 2008.

In light of people facing soaring energy bills and many struggling to fuel their homes, campaign group Friends of the Earth labelled the substantial rise "staggering", while opposition parties urged the Government to implement a windfall tax.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average employee in the Fife and Clakcmannanshire area earned an average annual salary of £30,132 in 2022, according to the latest monthly figures for October.

Based on this, Shell could potentially pay the region's 182,534 payrolled employees six times over based on its profits last year.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: "As the British people face an energy price hike of 40% in April, the Government is letting the fossil fuel companies making bumper profits off the hook with their refusal to implement a proper windfall tax."

Shell also announced that it will pay a further (£3.2 billion to shareholders through a new share buyback programme, and will increase dividend payments by 15%.

Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at the Institute for Public Policy Research, said the transfer of wealth from bill-payers to shareholders is "inexcusable.”

Dr Dibb said: "The UK should follow the example set by the USA and Canada and fairly tax these share buybacks to raise hundreds of millions for the exchequer."

Campaign groups called on the Government to impose a windfall tax as people face rising bills and unions are locked in a wave of strikes in a protest over pay.

