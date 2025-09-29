Shock as doors close at popular Kirkcaldy restaurant ‘until further notice’

A popular Kirkcaldy town centre restaurant has closed its doors “until further notice.”

Koku Shi made the announcement on its Facebook page at the weekend.

The Japanese restaurant - Fife's first Japanese street food/sushi venue - has been part of the High Street for almost a decade, opening in 2016 on the corner of Kirk Wynd, and then, in 2021, moving into bigger premises across the pedestrianised zone. It was a go-to place for many diners and highly regarded by locals and visitors, but on Sunday, the business announced its Kirkcaldy closure “until further notice.” Its two other restaurants, in Dunfermline and in Perth – will remain open.

The Facebook update said: “We want to let our lovely guests know that our Koku Shi Kirkcaldy restaurant will be closed until further notice. But don’t worry -you can still enjoy your favourite dishes with us at our other two locations: Dunfermline, Perth. We’d love to see you there soon, and we’ll keep you updated on any future news regarding our Kirkcaldy branch.”

Koku Shi's original home on the corner of Kirk Wynd on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Koku Shi was opened in 2016 by Jerzy Urmilowicz and Monika Michalski. The move into bigger premises also saw it launch a new menu which is more creative and features a lot of fusion dishes – incorporating Japanese food in a modern way with a Scottish flavour.