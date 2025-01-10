Shock as Kirkcaldy’s last nightclub announces immediate closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy’s nightlife has suffered a major blow with the immediate closure of the town’s last remaining nightclub.

Society announced it has ceased trading and closed its doors with effect from tonight (Friday, January 10).

The Charlotte Street venue had operated for the last nine years, but its roots go much further back to the days when it was known as Oscars, Caesars, and before that, The Old Worlde.

The club - which has also run as restaurant and bar, ahs gone through a number of different owners over the years. It described its closure as ”a truly devastating and disappointing blow for all involved.”

In a statement posted on its Facebook page tonight, it blamed the decision on a number of factors including the current economic climate, the poor recovery post Covid of the hospitality sector in general, the cost of living crisis, a downturn of the late night small town economy, especially large nightclubs, and “the ever increasing unsustainable cost of utilities, rent, rates, repairs and associated property costs of such a large venue.” It also highlighted what it said was a lack of government support for the sector in crisis, all “playing their part in the closure of yet another large venue.”

Society tapped into the daytime clubbing trend last year which followed on from a rebrand to try to tap further into the daytime market, moving away from clubland - but it also tried to keep that market with late night licences.

The statement admitted some ventures had been more successful than others - and took a swipe at the lack of support from Fife Licensing Board, describing its decisions as “truly bizarre.”

“The company tried diversifying into other hospitality areas within the site, some we have been successful with and we must hold our hands up that with some, we have just not been on point,” it said.

“The company had tried to extend late night licensing enduring significant costs doing so, to compete with nightclub licensing hours of the cities and the local demand of our demographic, but were refused this application by Fife Licensing Board in December of 2024, this was a truly bizarre decision, given Society had been trading on temp licenses without issue, this has played a significant part in this closure.

“The loss of weekly club door income also had a severe financial impact. The outside garden area is vital to the overall annual financial performance and over the past two dreadful weather summer months, that trade has just not existed in regular occurrence and volume.

“In summary, the financial pressures of the past months and the struggle has been clear to see. The company has now had to make the necessary but difficult decision to cease trading and enter into liquidation, with this our hands are tied.”