Shopping centre’s £14K donation to Fife childhood cancer charity

The team at Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes have given a Fife children’s charity a generous funding donation.

They presented a cheque for over £14,300 to representatives of LoveOliver, which raises funds and awareness of childhood cancer.

The money raised came via a host of events including children’s toy sales, cake bake sales and auctioning off hippos from the centre’s ‘Great Glenrothes Hippo Parade’.

The money will go towards funding research into childhood cancer and supporting families affected by it.

Centre manager David Carson said: “Without the generosity of the public and the excellent efforts by the fundraising team of volunteers at LoveOliver, it would not have been possible to raise so much money.

“We are delighted to have worked in partnership for the past year with LoveOliver and wish them all the very best in their future fundraising efforts.”

LoveOliver trustee Jennifer Gill added: “Being the Kingdom Centre’s charity partner over the last year has been a brilliant opportunity - with the incredible total raised being a reflection of that!

“We cannot thank the management and security teams enough for all their support and enthusiasm, and of course all those who volunteered, came along to events, donated and supported in any way.

“It really has been both an honour and a pleasure.”