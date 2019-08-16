Shopping centre team give Fife children’s charity a cash boost

The team at Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes have given a Fife children’s charity a generous funding donation.

They presented a cheque for £14,302.22 to representatives from Love Oliver, which raises funds and awareness of childhood cancer.

The money raised came via a host of events to include children’s toy sales, cake bake sales and auctioning off hippos from the centre’s ‘Great Glenrothes Hippo Parade’ that finished in 2018.

You may also be interested in:

Man charged after attempted murder in Fife

450 Fife jobs at risk if Rosyth loses frigate bid

Iron Man sparks coastguard rescue operation at Kirkcaldy waterfront

All the money collected will go towards Love Oliver’s mission of funding research into childhood cancer and supporting families affected by childhood cancer.

David Carson, centre manager for the Kingdom Shopping Centre, said: “Without the generosity of the public and the excellent efforts by the fundraising team of volunteers at Love Oliver, it would not have been possible to raise so much money.

“We are delighted to have worked in partnership for the past year with Love Oliver and wish them all the very best in their future fundraising efforts.”

Jennifer Gill, trustee of Love Oliver, said: “Being the Kingdom Centre’s charity partner over the last year has been a brilliant opportunity for LoveOliver - with the incredible total raised being a reflection of that!

“We cannot thank the management and security teams enough for all their support and enthusiasm, and of course all those who have volunteered, come along to events, donated and supported in any way.

“It really has been both an honour and a pleasure.”