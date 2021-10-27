The Mercat in Kirkcaldy was the venue last weekend for its first large wedding fayre with stalls and activities spread throughout the mall.

The event also featured a live marriage ceremony when local couple Michelle Gerrard and Stephen Meldrum were chosen as part of a competition to tie the knot behind closed doors in the shopping centre on Saturday.

The free Wedding & Events Fantasia event took place over two days and was organised by LJ Events by lj.

Michelle Gerrard and Stephen Meldrum, who were married in the Mercat Shopping Centre after winning the competition. They are pictured with their wedding party. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

It featured 50 suppliers from all walks of the wedding and events industry, and included boutique displays, live models and a grilling station offering a spit roast.

Lisa Ferguson, the owner of LJ Events by lj, said: “I have never seen The Mercat so buzzing.

"On both days and whilst still keeping our distance between suppliers, we still managed to fill the centre from one end to the other with a huge array of fabulous suppliers from the wedding and events industry.

"It was also fabulous to see so many customers just enjoying themselves and soaking up the atmosphere whilst equally engaging with my fantastic suppliers who honestly couldn’t have been any more friendly and informative – everyone had a blast.#

Michelle and Stephen pictured as they got married in the Mercat on Saturday. Pic: Lisa Ferguson.

“I also had the greatest pleasure of witnessing Michelle and Stephen’s private ceremony and was grateful to have been invited to their wedding reception on the Sunday evening which was donated by The Dean Park Hotel, Grand Dreams & Fife Wedding Entertainment.”

She praised Alasdair Irving, Mercat manager and his team for hosting the event and thanked all the shop owners who supported the fayre.

Lisa also said the fayre was so successful that she has been asked to host another big events and wedding fayre next year.

One of the displays on show at the Mercat Wedding Fayre. Pic: Jordyn Ferguson of DYN Photography

She continued: “I have already been asked to host Fantasia 2 for 2022 and have happily accepted, so thank you so much to The Mercat for having me back.

“However there won’t be another live wedding ceremony next time, Michelle and Stephen’s was a once in a lifetime occasion and will be solely their experience to treasure.”

She also thanked Kirkcaldy Community Radio Station K107FM for its involvement in the event.

One of the wedding cars on display inside the Mercat. Pic: Jordyn Ferguson of DYN Photography

“From the very very beginning, K107 were there with support, encouragement, advice, constant contact and loads of airplay," she said.

"The community radio station also assisted with the special phone call to Michelle informing her that she had won the competition.

"Alex Airnes and K107fm was definitely a huge part of the Fantasia/Mercat Marriage.#

"The Mercat, lj Events, K107fm“ triangle and we would not have been where we were without them.”

She added: “I am just so proud of the way everyone came together with such community spirit and brought life back to the Mercat Shopping Centre.

"It looks like this is going to continue after seeing what The Mercat has in store in coming weeks and months.”

Another supplier display on show at the wedding fayre. Pic: Jordyn Ferguson of DYN Photography

The centre has more eventds to unveil in the coming months.

