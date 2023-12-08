Shore closure as temporary repairs get underway at storm-hit St Andrews harbour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The temporary repairs will help to minimise future damage to the cliff face after last month’s devastating damage caused by Storm Babet. The north-west slipway was lost, and fishermen were left on dry land while work got underway to get the facility up and running again.

Now St Andrews Harbour Trust has said more temporary repairs will be carried out next week when Fife Council will install temporary walls using rock armour. The entire length of Shorehead will be closed for two weeks from Monday, December 11.

A spokesperson said: “The repairs will help minimise future damage to the cliff face and car park by essentially putting a barrier break into the sea, near the cliffs, to lessen the force of water striking it.

St Andrews harbour was badly damaged in last month's storms (Pic: Google Maps)

“We are extremely grateful that Fife Council has agreed to fund these works and thank the residents and harbour users for their ongoing patience while these essential repairs are carried out to our historic and important harbour.”

The pier, which also sustained significant damage in November’s storm, remains closed while the trust fundraises and looks to find extra funding to futureproof the slipway, pier and cliff.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council's spokesperson for roads, said he was delighted to confirm that the local authority was helping to fund the work.

