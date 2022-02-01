Show Your Glow: Scottish Autism call to join 5k fundraiser to support its services

The challenge is to do a 5k walk, cycle, run, or whatever suits you, on Saturday evening - or any -ther date that month, to raise vital funds for Scotland' s largest provider of autism-specific services.

You can light your way to a local landmark with glow sticks, light up toys, head torches, neon clothing... any luminous items that will 'show your glow'!

All funds raised will help to support vital services, including its autism advice line, which has seen calls almost treble since the beginning of the pandemic as many autistic people and their families continue to struggle with their mental health and wellbeing.

Launching the 'Show Your Glow' initiative at The Kelpies in Falkirk

Karen Wilson, income generation lead at Scottish Autism, said: "We would love for individuals, families and groups to 'shine a light' of support across the country on Saturday 5th February for us.

"You can walk, run, cycle, hop, skip or dance your way through a local well-lit area, which could even include a landmark that is also glowing, like the Kelpies in Falkirk or Edinburgh Castle.

"Remember the brighter the better so wear as much luminous items as you can and remember to share your photos to social media using the #ShowYourGlow hashtag.

"Funds raised will enable autistic people and their families to receive potentially life-changing support from our team of community advisors.”

More information is at: https://www.scottishautism.org/support-us/fundraise/show-your-glow

