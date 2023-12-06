It’s showtime for Kirkcaldy’s big wee panto with the curtain going up on Ya Wee Beauty & The Beastie on Thursday night.

The opening night is already sold out, getting the Kings Theatyre’s festive run off to the best possible start for their third annual panto which has created a great new tradition at the Esplanade venue.

The panto, which runs right through the holiday season until January 6, has a packed schedule of evening shows as well as matinees, relaxed performances, school shows and some for adults only the other side of Hogmanay.

And this week it welcomed its main sponsor, Fife Properties, to the venue for a look behind the scenes.

Richard Cook from Fife Properties with the cast of Ya Wee Beauty & The Beastie at the Kings Theatre (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The support has been welcomed by the show, and the venue.

John Murray, who chairs the Kings trust, said: “It may well be a Wee Beauty and the Beastie, but we are big on quality entertainment and the only show to feature the legendary Billy Mack. For this year the producers have invested in additional lighting, new effects and original sets you will find nowhere else. “

The panto is the single biggest show staged at the Kings - it is Scotland;’s smallest pro panto with a cast of just five, but it has chimed with audiences who love its ultra local script, starsd and songs.

Added John: “If you joined us in the last year we have premiered cabaret, drama, musical theatre, disco, dance, burlesque, exquisite dinner, original live musical performances and regular first-class comedy. We can only survive with your support so do come back again and sample some further delights.”

