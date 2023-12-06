Showtime and sponsor boost for Ya Wee Beauty & The Beastie
and live on Freeview channel 276
The opening night is already sold out, getting the Kings Theatyre’s festive run off to the best possible start for their third annual panto which has created a great new tradition at the Esplanade venue.
The panto, which runs right through the holiday season until January 6, has a packed schedule of evening shows as well as matinees, relaxed performances, school shows and some for adults only the other side of Hogmanay.
And this week it welcomed its main sponsor, Fife Properties, to the venue for a look behind the scenes.
The support has been welcomed by the show, and the venue.
John Murray, who chairs the Kings trust, said: “It may well be a Wee Beauty and the Beastie, but we are big on quality entertainment and the only show to feature the legendary Billy Mack. For this year the producers have invested in additional lighting, new effects and original sets you will find nowhere else. “
The panto is the single biggest show staged at the Kings - it is Scotland;’s smallest pro panto with a cast of just five, but it has chimed with audiences who love its ultra local script, starsd and songs.
Added John: “If you joined us in the last year we have premiered cabaret, drama, musical theatre, disco, dance, burlesque, exquisite dinner, original live musical performances and regular first-class comedy. We can only survive with your support so do come back again and sample some further delights.”
Jim said:
The 2023 reunites the same cast and backstage crew from the past two years, and is written and directed by Jonathon Stone. Tickets have been selling very well for many performances, with a number sold out and limited availability for others.