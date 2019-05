Kirkcaldy town centre appears to have lost another business.

K2 textyles, which occupied the shop on the corner of Whytescauseway and Hill Street, has been emptied of all stock, and the shutters have been pulled down.

Its links on Google state “permanently closed” and calls to the store have gone unanswered.

Numerous calls to the company’s Hamilton store also got no response.

K2 Textyles sold soft furnishings oacross its two-floors.