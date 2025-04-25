Sight and sound upgrade for cinema fans at Adam Smith Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Film fans can now enjoy the best in sight and sound following an upgrade in cinema equipment at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Last month the Kirkcaldy venue launched a new cinema programme bringing top titles to the town at affordable prices. Now a new laser projector and upgrades to the sound system mean customers can sit back and experience the latest technology.

Tony Stevens, venue manager, said: “We are thrilled to now have this new projector, which allows us to provide our audiences with outstanding image quality. The upgraded audio processors also mean the system is now capable of the latest surround sound, which gives enhanced audio clarity and detail to make it an incredible immersive experience.

“It’s all about giving customers the kind of cinema experience they would expect to find at one of the big chains but at just a fraction of the cost.

The projector which has brought the latest in movie viewing to the Adam Smith Theatre.(Pic: Submitted)

“Our tickets start at just £5 and our programme is getting bigger and better each week, from family-friendly kids’ films and big blockbusters to arthouse and independents.”

But as well as making it even better for customers, there are also cost savings and environmental gains.

Tony said: “The new projector uses a third less energy and has no need for costly lamp replacements, providing reduced running costs and sustainability.”

For technical buffs, the new equipment is a highly efficient CineLife+™ RBe enhanced laser projector, which has innovative illumination technology, while the audio processors upgrade means the system is capable of 7.1 surround and can decode Dolby Digital AC3 and DTS format.