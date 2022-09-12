Sign our online book of condolence for the Queen
The death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced on Thursday 8 September 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.
In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - with admirers flocking in their thousands to both Buckingham Palace and various other events across the country to celebrate the beloved royal.
Our sympathies and condolences are with all the members of the Royal Family at this sad time.
Please join us in paying your respects by submitting a message for our online book of condolence below.: