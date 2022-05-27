Sign up for St Andrews beach race inspired by Chariots of Fire movie

The 10th running of the race on the West Sands – recreating a famous scene from the hit 1981 movie Chariots of Fire – takes place on Sunday, June 5, and already around 600 runners have signed up to take part..

Online entries will close this Monday, May 30, at midnight.

The 5k race is a simple out and back along the beach – and competitors can run through the waves should they wish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chariots Beach Race returns to the West Sands in St Andrews on Sunday, June 5, after a two-year absence.

There’s also a children's one-mile fun run (11 and under only) scheduled to start at 11.30am, prior to the main 5km which will start promptly at noon.

A prizegiving ceremony will be held at 1pm.

Everyone is welcome to enter – from the club runner looking for a Sunday shakedown, the parkrunner looking for a unique and individual event, the first time runner looking to try the sport for the first time, or just somebody wanting to relive Vangelis and run in an unique race in a very special location.

All proceeds after essential costs will go to the RNLI and two local St Andrews-based charities (Families First St Andrews and Home Start NE Fife). The prizes, post race goodies and many services have been supplied free of charge by many local businesses.