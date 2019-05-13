Silent disco fundraiser for Fife charity

Fife College students are to host an 80s-themed silent disco later this month to raise funds for a Leven-based charity.

Fife College Event Management students are organising the event, with all funds raised going to Fife Gingerbread.

The disco will be hosted by the Hauld Yer Wheest, and will take place on Friday at 7pm at The Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy.

Tickets are £10 and are selling fast.

Fife Gingerbread, which operates various projects for families around the Kingdom, was forced to go through a restructuring process earlier this year because of funding problems.

Fife Council and the Scottish Government have both provided funding.

For more information about Fife Gingerbread, visit the website www.fifegingerbread.org.uk.