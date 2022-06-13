Silverburn Festival returns to Fife park after two-year pandemic break

Silverburn Festival features live music across two stages plus food, stalls and games for the family,

It takes place at Silverburn Park in L:even on Saturday, June 25.

It’s the sixth annual festival - and the first since lockdown.

The line up spotlights the est in Alt/Rock/Indie/Punk/Folk & Ska that Fife and the surrounding areas have to offer, with the 14-band bill including The Catch 22s, We Cry Wolf, Voodoo Pirates, Burn the Maps and Cornfield Chase.

The event runs from midday until 10:00pm and also features inflatable gladiator jousting, street food, prize draw and a bar in the top lawn.

Previous events have pulled in around 500 people, and demand for tickets this year has been excellent.

All the proceeds go towards the ongoing regeneration of Silverburn Park.