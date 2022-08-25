Simulated major incident to test Fife hospital’s emergency response
A simulated major incident is being staged at Fife’s biggest hospital this morning to test its readiness for any real live situation.
NHS Fife has advised visitors ahead of the exercise which takes place today.
The planning event will simulate a real live major incident at the Victoria Hospital’s emergency department in Kirkcaldy.
Health bosses said it would have no impact on services.
Susan Cameron, NHS Fife’s head of resilience,, said: “Emergency planning is crucial to ensuring we can respond effectively to major incidents, and these types of exercise are vital in helping us test our plans to make sure we are as prepared as we can be for such events.
“The emergency department is most often at the centre of our response to major incidents and the simulated event will allow us to test a realistic possible scenario in real-time.
"We can subsequently then tailor our planning to make sure that robust protocols are in place to help us manage real emergencies as effectively as possible.
“We want to reassure anyone who happens to observe part of the exercise taking place that this is a simulation, and that our emergency department will remain open and unaffected throughout the duration of the event.”