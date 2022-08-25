Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Fife has advised visitors ahead of the exercise which takes place today.

The planning event will simulate a real live major incident at the Victoria Hospital’s emergency department in Kirkcaldy.

Health bosses said it would have no impact on services.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Scott Louden)

Susan Cameron, NHS Fife’s head of resilience,, said: “Emergency planning is crucial to ensuring we can respond effectively to major incidents, and these types of exercise are vital in helping us test our plans to make sure we are as prepared as we can be for such events.

“The emergency department is most often at the centre of our response to major incidents and the simulated event will allow us to test a realistic possible scenario in real-time.

"We can subsequently then tailor our planning to make sure that robust protocols are in place to help us manage real emergencies as effectively as possible.