Simulated oil spill off Kirkcaldy - where and when exercise takes place

An emergency response safety exercise, which simulates an oil spill in the Firth of Forth, is taking place off the Kirkcaldy coastline.

It is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17 in the vicinity of Pathhead Sands and Seafield Beach.

Clearwater Forth is an established emergency response plan designed to handle incidents on the river which may involve the risk of oil pollution. The plan is the responsibility of Forth Ports and is only required to be tested every three years. However, Forth Ports tests this on an annual basis.

Fife Council will partner with Forth Ports for the exercise this year and it is likely that the exercise will result in some activity at both locations. The beaches will remain open but there will be specialist equipment in use, so members of the public are advised to remain at a safe distance.

Pathhead Sands, Kirkcaldy. (Pic: FFP)

Residents and walkers should not be alarmed - it is a training exercise only and there is no risk to the environment.

Alan McPherson, chief harbour master, Forth Ports, said: “The annual training exercise helps us all gain experience so that we are better equipped to respond speedily and effectively should a real oil spillage ever occur in the river.

“We look at all kinds of situations during exercises and build on any lessons that arise so that we can improve our emergency procedures and be better placed to protect the local communities and the environment.”

Shona Robertson, Fife Council's emergency resilience manager, added: “This training exercise provides us with the opportunity to fully test arrangements to ensure we are well-positioned to respond should any actual incident ever occur.”