Sir Ian Rankin honours creative Fife College students with annual scholarship awards
Arron Cuthbert, Megan Lewis, and a learner from HMP Glenochil were awarded the £600 scholarships, a signed book from Sir Ian's latest selection, and the chance to meet the Fife author to discuss their work at a special presentation lunch held at The Academy, the college’s highly acclaimed restaurant at the Kirkcaldy Campus.
Sir Ian said the quality of submissions were of high quality and paid tribute the winners for their detail and technique.
He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed reading this year’s scholarship entries and was extremely impressed with the high quality of submissions. The winning entries stood out for me for their compelling detail, emotion and confident use of language and technique. It was great to meet the award winners in person and to discuss their work and influences. I hope this scholarship encourages and inspires them on to great things and I wish them the very best for the future.”
Glenrothes-based Megan, an HNC Social Science student, said receiving such feedback on her personal poem has inspired her to consider taking up more creative writing projects.
She said: “My submission was a very personal poem centred around the grief of losing my dad. Although I felt a bit of 'imposter syndrome' throughout the process, winning the Scholarship and receiving feedback from Ian Rankin has given me a lot of encouragement.
“Knowing that my dad, who was a huge fan of Ian Rankin's work, would be proud makes this achievement even more special.”
Fellow winner, and fellow HNC Social Science student, Arron from Dunfermline spoke about his experience.
He said: “Winning the Ian Rankin Scholarship has been overwhelming in the best way, from the writing process and the pride of winning to actually meeting and discussing my work with a world-renowned writer like Ian Rankin. I didn't know what to expect going into this scholarship, but it's been a very positive experience.
“It was quite surreal to hear feedback from Ian, especially since he has always been held in such high regard and an inspiration for me, having attended the same high school. I'm now looking forward to continuing my studies with the HND in Social Sciences.”
