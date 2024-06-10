Sir Ian Rankin honours creative Fife College students with annual scholarship awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three well-deserving Fife College students have received the annual creative writing scholarships awards from Sir Ian Rankin.

Arron Cuthbert, Megan Lewis, and a learner from HMP Glenochil were awarded the £600 scholarships, a signed book from Sir Ian's latest selection, and the chance to meet the Fife author to discuss their work at a special presentation lunch held at The Academy, the college’s highly acclaimed restaurant at the Kirkcaldy Campus.

Sir Ian said the quality of submissions were of high quality and paid tribute the winners for their detail and technique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed reading this year’s scholarship entries and was extremely impressed with the high quality of submissions. The winning entries stood out for me for their compelling detail, emotion and confident use of language and technique. It was great to meet the award winners in person and to discuss their work and influences. I hope this scholarship encourages and inspires them on to great things and I wish them the very best for the future.”

Ian Rankin Creative Writing Scholarship winners Arron Cuthbert (left) and Megan Lewis (right) are pictured with Sir Ian Rankin (middle) (Pic: Fife College)

Glenrothes-based Megan, an HNC Social Science student, said receiving such feedback on her personal poem has inspired her to consider taking up more creative writing projects.

She said: “My submission was a very personal poem centred around the grief of losing my dad. Although I felt a bit of 'imposter syndrome' throughout the process, winning the Scholarship and receiving feedback from Ian Rankin has given me a lot of encouragement.

“Knowing that my dad, who was a huge fan of Ian Rankin's work, would be proud makes this achievement even more special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow winner, and fellow HNC Social Science student, Arron from Dunfermline spoke about his experience.

He said: “Winning the Ian Rankin Scholarship has been overwhelming in the best way, from the writing process and the pride of winning to actually meeting and discussing my work with a world-renowned writer like Ian Rankin. I didn't know what to expect going into this scholarship, but it's been a very positive experience.