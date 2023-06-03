The Cardenden author was at the St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy for the presentations on Friday. The winners of his scholarship were Stephanie Philbin, Murron Carscadden and Eileen Walls.

It is open to all full-time students, giving all students with a creative flair the opportunity to submit a piece of writing and have their work read and judged by the celebrated author. Each winner received £600, a signed copy of his latest book, A Heart Full of Headstones, and the chance to meet Ian at a special presentation lunch event held at the campus training restaurant, The Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A donor of the college’s scholarship programme since 2005, Ian has supported 55 students, giving up his time to read and critique the written entries and providing feedback on the winners, as well as attending the presentations.

Eileen Walls (far left), Murron Carscadden (centre right) and Stephanie Philbin (far right) pictured with Ian Rankin

This year’s recipients were also joined by previous winners, Chloe Robertson, Malcolm Ross, Daniel Savage and Sonia MacPhee, who unfortunately did not get the opportunity to meet Ian previously due to Covid when presentations had to be held online.