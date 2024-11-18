Site of former garden market in Fife earmarked for new retirement village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build new homes for retired Fifers have been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenrothes based developer, Easy Living Development, has asked Fife Council for planning permission to build 38 semi-detached bungalows in Balmullo. If approved, the site of the former Burnbrae Nursery and garden market on Clay Road would be redeveloped into a retirement village.

The developer wants to build 38 semi-detached bungalows on the site alongside one three bedroom house for the property owners, who still live on site. It would replace the two existing houses, vacant and derelict glasshouses, and other redundant buildings with an accessible private retirement community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bungalows will be for persons of retirement age with the intention that the development will be gated, for added safety and security,” Easy Living said in a planning statement.

The plans have been submitted to Fife Council (Pic: Pixabay)

The 1.6 hectare site was formerly a commercial market garden operation growing and selling trees, plants and other gardening products to retailers and the general public. However, Burnbrae Nursery has lain vacant since 2010. Although some of the stone and brick buildings have been repurposed for the owners private use, the glasshouses and other buildings have since become vacant and unused.

According to developer, Fife Council has recently shown a requirement for 2,689 accessible homes and 612 wheelchair homes in Fife across both private and social housing tenures.

“Delivery of older person housing has been prioritised and a target to deliver 294 homes suitable for older persons between 2022 and 2027 has been set,” developers added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easy Living believes that this retirement village would add to the region’s housing stock, housing diversity, and would be accessible enough to meet the needs of an increasingly elderly population.

In response to a pre-application enquiry earlier this year, Fife Council lent support to the Balmullo retirement village in principle to boost the number of homes for the elderly to help meet Fife’s overall targets.

“As an allocated housing site, the principle of residential development is acceptable,” the council’s response said. “Retirement lodges on one level may allow the occupants to stay longer in their own home without having to make a move out of necessity or enter the care system.”

Easy Living want to demolish and remove all of the existing buildings on site – including the two existing houses. Its plans include a single fully detached three-bedroom house to replace the existing private house for the property owners who wish to remain on the site.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.