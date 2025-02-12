Six-figure funding boost for River Leven project after £3m Lottery injection

A groundbreaking project which aims to turn the area around the River Leven in Fife into a beautiful and biodiverse public park has received another funding boost.

Plans for the 4km Leven River Park secured nearly £3 million in National Lottery support earlier this week, with partners in the wider Leven Programme looking to deliver an accessible and attractive amenity space for local communities that will also drive investment and create opportunities for training and learning.

Now councillors on Fife Council’s Levenmouth Area Committee have weighed in with a £850,000 grant through the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme’s Large Grant Scheme - effectively part funding year one of the four-year initiative.

The programme was set up to maximise the economic and social opportunities presented by the reopened Levenmouth Rail Link, with a £10 million fund – managed by Fife Council – made available by the council and the Scottish Government to support local initiatives.

River Park’s application – submitted by the Green Action Trust - becomes the 11th major project to receive large grant funding since 2021.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of the committee, said: “The River Park is part of a wider initiative that aims to regenerate the whole Leven valley, making it a great place to live, work and visit, whilst fostering climate resilience, boosting health and wellbeing and delivering learning and development opportunities to support and sustain employment.

“All partners are determined to involve the community at all stages of this project, and we’re committed to meeting people’s aspirations for improvements and enhancements to the River Leven corridor and access to it.”

The first phases of the River Accessibility project – path and boardwalk provision – and the proposed Nature Network of planting, habitat enhancement, wetland and pond creation will be delivered in year one, alongside a number of other engagement activities and events .

Pauline Silverman, director of strategy, Green Action Trust said: “Not only will the River Park forge better access to the river and between communities, it will also create opportunities for improved health, well-being and economic prospects that will benefit the local community for years to come.”

The full grant offer of £850,000 is conditional on approval of infrastructure designs by Fife Council as the ultimate asset owner; clarification of the split of LRP grant and other funding sources for year one activities; continued engagement with council officers to ensure infrastructure is delivered.