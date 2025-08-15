Six-figure funding for Kirkcaldy group’s major community project

A Kirkcaldy-based group has scooped over £270,000 of funding to support a major community project.

Greener Kirkcaldy got the funding from Ofgem’s Energy Redress Scheme - it was one of only three charities in Scotland to be successful in this round which aims to support vulnerable households with energy bills and carbon reduction through Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme

The £272,000 backing will help the group to deliver its ‘Connecting Communities’ project. Utilising a community engagement approach, it will support local residents, particularly those with literacy and digital barriers, by providing in-depth energy advice to 700 households.

Bruce McCall, service delivery manager at Greener Kirkcaldy, said: "This funding will allow us to reach the households in Fife most vulnerable to the impacts of fuel poverty. This will include people encountering language, numeracy or digital barriers, learning disabled people, and people who have difficulty engaging with digital technology and online services."

Graham Ayling, senior project manager for the Energy Redress Scheme at Energy Saving Trust, added: “We’ve seen the positive impact of previously funded projects delivered in Scotland, and we’re pleased to announce how this latest round of funding will benefit local communities.

“This round of funding will support charities and community groups in helping those most in need to heat and power their homes. It will also enable the voluntary sector to scale up the UK’s transition to net zero, ensuring no one is left behind.”

Since 2018 the scheme has distributed more than £181 million in funding to support 721 projects in England, Scotland and Wales. The funding is collected through Ofgem’s enforcement and compliance activity, where companies that have breached energy rules agree to make a voluntary payment which is then managed by Energy Saving Trust.