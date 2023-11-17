Part of a path is set to be closed as work continues to complete the £116m Leven rail link which launches next year.

A section of the core path Dunniface near Cameron Bridge will close to the public from Monday (November 20) for six months. It will re-open at the end of May 2024. Network Rail said closure of part of the Water Balk Path, which takes walkers between Windygates and Methilhill, is needed to carry out work associated with the new railway.

Work will include the enhancement of active travel routes in the area, and, while the closure is in place, underfoot conditions will be difficult with extensive movement of materials, plant and machinery ongoing. During that time, the area will be an active work site and will be fenced off.

Network Rail said that a short diversion will take walkers safely around the site to reconnect with the path beyond the area of the work.

A section of the core path Dunniface near Cameron Bridge will be closed for six months (Pic: Network Rail)

Joe Mulvenna, project manager, Network Rail explained the reasons behind the move: “The temporary closure of the footpath is unavoidable and necessary to allow the project to carry out work connected to the rail link project. Safety is our number one priority and it’s important that we keep the public safe from the heavy plant and equipment that we are using.