The pandemic saw waiting times at driving test centres across th4e UKn shoot up, as tests were halted during successive lockdowns.

New figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show that learners waited six weeks to take their test at Dunfermline testing centre as of the end of March – within the Government's six-week target. This was down from 14 weeks at the end of March 2020.

As of the end of March, more than 500,000 people were waiting for a test across Britain – seven times the 70,000 waiting in March 2020, and up from 372,000 last year.

The waiting time was revealed in a Freedom of Information request

Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at the RAC, said: “There’s little doubt the pandemic has had an impact on practical driving test backlogs, though we’re encouraged that the DVSA is taking steps to get on top of this including offering overtime for instructors, as well as making tests available on weekends and over public holidays.

"The figures powerfully demonstrate the continuing strong demand from younger people to get their full driving licence, given the opportunities and freedom that comes with driving.”

