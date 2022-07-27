Skills development firm moves into Ravenscraig Park Walled Garden

From left, Kaine Clarke, Stewart Christie and Kevin Pearson at the walled garden.

Rural Skills Scotland (RSS) recently secured a lease for part of the walled garden at the east end of the park, supported by Business Gateway, Fife Council and Social Investment Scotland.

Initially set up in the Levenmouth area, RSS is a not-for-profit sharing company who has been operating from Fife for over seven years, specialising in the delivery of SVQs and Modern Apprenticeships across the country in land-based subjects, such as trees and timber, estate maintenance and environmental conservation.

More recently, RSS set up a not-for-profit sharing contracting company delivering forestry and estate maintenance service to both the public and private sector in Fife using experienced staff whilst also employing their first Apprentice.

Stewart Christie, Director at RSS, said: “The whole land-based industry is facing significant challenges in securing the workforce required to meet the targets the industry has set itself.

"Recent challenges have come from a skills gap left by European nationals affected by Brexit, increased tree planting targets brought about by greater awareness of the crucial role tree play in carbon mitigation.

"Finally, the age profile in the sector continues to rise. We are now having to work much harder to raise awareness, attract, train and employ people into the sector.”