Skinny dippers plunge into Forth for noody dook and raise £2000 for charity
More than 120 brave souls from as far away as North Wales stripped down to the altogether and waded into the nippy brine of the Firth of Forth.
They were They were taking part in Dunfermline-based Carnegie Rotary Club’s third annual charity fund-raising ‘Noody Dook’ at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach. It followed two similar events it organised last year and in 2023.
Organiser Lee Walls said: “Once again it was a joyous celebration of life. Our Noody Dook is now on the calendar of people who like to push themselves outside their comfort zones. This sort of event is a great boost to mental health from the sense of achievement it gives people. It therefore seemed appropriate that we should help a charity that supports people with mental health issues.
“After being nominated by many of the dookers themselves, our chosen charity this year is Steps to Hope, a brilliant local charity that helps people with issues such as alcohol and drug addictions and homelessness.”
The event was preceded by a warm-up yoga session of yoga on the beach, after which the dookers were serenaded into the water by a piper.
A home-baking stall on the Silver Sands waterfront did a roaring trade after the dook, as did a “blind date with a book” stall. This invited people to buy an anonymously wrapped book without knowing anything about the book. These added to the funds raised from participants’ entry fees and sponsorships.
Carnegie Rotary Club supports a range of local, national and international causes financially and by volunteering members’ time and skills.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.