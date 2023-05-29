Skinny dippers raise more than £3000 for charities with Fife 'Noody Dook'

More than 100 naked swimmers went for a dip at Aberdour for the Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club's 'Noody Dook'. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The naked souls took the plunge at Aberdour, raising £3400 for charities during the ‘noody dook’ hosted by Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club.

Organiser Lee Walls said: “We’re thrilled with the results. Not only did we raise a healthy sum for worthy causes, but everyone had a lot of fun too. People came from as far as Ayrshire, Moray and Berwick-Upon-Tweed to take part. They were roughly evenly split between men and women, and the ages ranged from in their 20s to 76.

"It was a real leap of faith on the club’s part, because stripping off in a public place is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, we found plenty of brave souls willing to do so for a good cause, while having a lot of fun and boosting their health from some cold-water therapy in the process.

The nude fundraiser raised more than £3000 between several charities. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

"A number of dookers enthused about the opportunity to feel liberated and body confident. The feedback was so positive that we’re considering making it an annual event.”

The dookers entered the water to the sound of the pipes following a 15 minute yoga session on the beach. A home baking stall on the Silver Sands Beach waterfront did a roaring trade adding to the funds raised from participants’ entry fees and sponsorships.

Carnegie Rotary Club supports a range of local, national and international causes financially and by volunteering members’ time and skills. Charities which will receive help from dook funds include Andy’s Man Club, which supports men’s mental health, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Fife, and others.

Charities which will benefit from individual participants’ sponsorships include Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland; wards in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and Perth Hospital; the Scottish Association for Mental Health; and a prostate cancer charity. One participant built it into a “dook a day” challenge that she is undertaking to raise funds for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

Lee Walls organised the event, which following its success could become an annual event. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The naked dookers entered the water to the sound of the pipes. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

