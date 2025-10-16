Sleep out at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park home in aid of two local charities

The sleep out takes place next month. From left, Sharon Plunkett (Kinghorn Community Centre); Raith striker Dylan Easton; Margie Robertson (Raith Rovers Community Foundation) and Ron Haldane (Auld Hoose Open Mic Music)

Ever fancied sleeping out at the home of your local football team in aid of good causes?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, now is your chance.

Kinghorn Community Centre manager Sharon Plunkett, and Raith Rovers supporter Margie Robertson will be sleeping out overnight on the concourse of Stark’s Park next month – and you can join them.

The pair are organising the sleep out on Friday, November 7 in a bid to help raise much needed funds for both Kinghorn Community Centre and Raith Rovers Community Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon explained: "Earlier this year we were in the situation where we thought we were going to have to close the community centre due to a lack of funds.

"We have put in place a number of events to fundraise and people in the community have really got on board with it.

"I approached Raith Rovers Community Foundation through trustee Margie Robertson about doing a sleep out at Stark’s Park that would benefit both charities.

"I’ve organised something similar with other charities I’ve worked with, so thought we could do it for the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of the money raised will be split between Kinghorn Community Centre and the Raith Rovers Community Foundation.”

And there’s more to the event than just sleeping out on the concourse – there’s some fun planned before you get tucked up into your sleeping bag.

Sharon continued: "It starts at 8pm and we really want it to be family friendly so we’re encouraging people to bring the kids along. All kids have to be accompanied by a full paying adult.

“There will be pizza, a family friendly quiz, bingo and Ron Haldane from the Auld Hoose Open Mic Music, who are sponsoring the event, will be coming along with his guitar for a sing-a-long before bedtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People have to sleep out all night on the concourse in their sleeping bags and in the morning they will be woken with a breakfast roll.

"The food is being sponsored by Highland Broadband.”

To take part, participants must register – £20 for an adult, £10 for a child – and they are also being asked to raise sponsorship for taking on the challenge of sleeping out.

Sharon added: “We’re really pleased that Raith Rovers have got on the back of this to help us do it. I feel like it’s a proper challenge, but there’s a fun element to it as well.

“We’re very excited about it. I’ve organised one before but I’ve never actually done one until now. I’m a bit nervous about it as it’s sleeping out and I believe the concourse is a bit like a wind tunnel. It’s going to be a proper challenge sleeping on that floor all night.”

Anyone looking to join the sleep out at Stark’s Park can do so by visiting https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FJZP or pop into Kinghorn Community Centre for more information.