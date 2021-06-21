Smash hit Meatloaf musical set to swoop into Edinburgh like a bat out of hell

The original London West End cast of Bat Out of Hall

Tickets go on sale today for the award-winning Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, will tour the UK and Ireland later this year and into next, stopping off at the Greenside Place venue in February.

Incorporating iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums such as You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love, Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is described as an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The story of forbidden love started 25 years before when an earthquake hit Obsidian, formerly known as Manhattan, trapping a band of misfits in a tunnel and freezing their DNA. Now destined to be forever young and known as The Lost, the misfits are lead by Strat in their fight against the tyrannical dictator Falco in a bid to get their city back.

Meanwhile, Raven, the beautiful daughter of Falco, longs to break free from her parents’ controlling grasp and run away with The Lost.The show opened, wowing critics and public alike, when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019 and also won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards.

Producer Michael Cohl says, “We’ve all been through a lot these past 15 months and we now need a really good night out with friends and family. Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will give you the most fun night you can have in the UK and Ireland this year, with your clothes on. People will once again be able to dance and sing along to these great Steinman songs. This musical was Jim Steinman’s life-long dream and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike. This tour will be in memory of Jim.”

The original Bat Out of Hell album is now one of the best-selling albums in history, having sold more than 50 million copies worldwide. Sixteen years later, Steinman scored another hit album with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

With a book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart and musical supervision andadditional arrangements by Michael Reed, tickets for Bat Out of Hell, which tours to the Edinburgh Playhouse from 8-19 February, 2022, is on sale now from www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

