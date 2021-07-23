Snake appeal after python goes missing from cage in Fife town
Householders in Kirkcaldy have been asked to look out for a snake which has escaped from its cage.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:16 pm
The python went missing overnight.
Owner, Scott Jason Birrell, posted an appeal on social medi, which has been widely shared.
He said the snake escaped between 11:00pm and 5:00am from its home in Massareene Road.
Read More
Read MoreFife shopping centre wedding fayre wants couple to join the show and tie the kno...
Scott said it was black with brown/silver coloured spots.
“If any one can help me that would be greatly appreciated,” he wrote.