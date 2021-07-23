Snake appeal after python goes missing from cage in Fife town

The python went missing overnight.

Owner, Scott Jason Birrell, posted an appeal on social medi, which has been widely shared.

He said the snake escaped between 11:00pm and 5:00am from its home in Massareene Road.

The snake is similar to the one pictured

Scott said it was black with brown/silver coloured spots.

“If any one can help me that would be greatly appreciated,” he wrote.

