Snapchat takes down account which showed shocking videos of Fife school attacks

A social media account which posted shocking videos of violent fights in Fife schools has been taken down.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST

Snapchat has confirmed that the account ‘Fife Scraps’ has been removed from its platform after approaches from two Fife politicians,.

Willie Rennie MSP for North East Fife, and Wendy Chamberlain MP for the areas, welcomed the news after raising it at the start of the year.

It followed graphic footage of an attack at Waid Academy appearing on line - and the discovery of dozens of social media accounts showing video footage of classroom assaults.

Snapchat has removed the account which showed videos of violent school fightsSnapchat has removed the account which showed videos of violent school fights
Mrs Chamberlain wrote to the social media company in January to ask for the account to be taken down. In a delayed response, Snap Chat confirmed this week that the account has been removed and its safety team had worked to identify associated accounts.

She said: “This is a positive step and I am glad that the account has been removed. Sensationalising violence in schools can only make the problem worse and is damaging to the children involved. Social media companies need to take responsibility and ensure that this kind of content can’t find a home on their platforms.”

Mr Rennie said school violence had worsened since the pandemic

Willie Rennie added: ”Social media accounts like this one are part of the story. The Scottish Government has taken some positive steps in recognising the problem, but there is still a long way to go. Official statistics haven’t been collected for years and new figures are months away. Teachers need resources and support, and confidence that school leaderships and councils will have their back.”

