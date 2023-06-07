Snapchat has confirmed that the account ‘Fife Scraps’ has been removed from its platform after approaches from two Fife politicians,.

Willie Rennie MSP for North East Fife, and Wendy Chamberlain MP for the areas, welcomed the news after raising it at the start of the year.

It followed graphic footage of an attack at Waid Academy appearing on line - and the discovery of dozens of social media accounts showing video footage of classroom assaults.

Snapchat has removed the account which showed videos of violent school fights

Mrs Chamberlain wrote to the social media company in January to ask for the account to be taken down. In a delayed response, Snap Chat confirmed this week that the account has been removed and its safety team had worked to identify associated accounts.

She said: “This is a positive step and I am glad that the account has been removed. Sensationalising violence in schools can only make the problem worse and is damaging to the children involved. Social media companies need to take responsibility and ensure that this kind of content can’t find a home on their platforms.”

Mr Rennie said school violence had worsened since the pandemic

