The Kingdom woke up to white landscape, making roads tricky, and posed particular problems for bin uplifts in some areas.

Fife Council said tonight there were delays getting to bins in west Fife and also parts of north-east Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It tweeted: “We're a bit behind in some places, but we'll do our best to get empty as many as we can before we finish up for the night. “

The view across Kirkcaldy from Bennochy Road this morning (Pic: Fife Free Press)

In west Fife, all collections are behind schedule but the council hopes to be able to catch up by the end of the day. Rural collections in central fife won't be completed today, – they will be dealt with next week.

"All other collections in central Fife should be done by the end of shift today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In north east Fife, brown bins have gone uncollected in in St Monans and Elie, while some green bins in Cupar have also been hit.

Householders have been asked to leave them out and they will be emptied before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s tweet added: “We can't say what day we'll get to them, but we'll do it as soon as we can.”

Six schools were closed today, but five managed to open, leaving the gates shut at only Carnock Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office’s yellow warning for snow and ice remains in force for today and also Sunday.