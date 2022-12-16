Snow in Fife: bin collections hit by snow – this is when they will be emptied
Fife’s bin collections have been hit by the heavy snow today with crews now working on clearing the backlog.
The Kingdom woke up to white landscape, making roads tricky, and posed particular problems for bin uplifts in some areas.
Fife Council said tonight there were delays getting to bins in west Fife and also parts of north-east Fife.
It tweeted: “We're a bit behind in some places, but we'll do our best to get empty as many as we can before we finish up for the night. “
In west Fife, all collections are behind schedule but the council hopes to be able to catch up by the end of the day. Rural collections in central fife won't be completed today, – they will be dealt with next week.
"All other collections in central Fife should be done by the end of shift today.”
In north east Fife, brown bins have gone uncollected in in St Monans and Elie, while some green bins in Cupar have also been hit.
Householders have been asked to leave them out and they will be emptied before Christmas.
The council’s tweet added: “We can't say what day we'll get to them, but we'll do it as soon as we can.”
Six schools were closed today, but five managed to open, leaving the gates shut at only Carnock Primary School.
The Met Office’s yellow warning for snow and ice remains in force for today and also Sunday.
The warning means there may be a chance of disruption to bus and train services, road closures and longer journey times.