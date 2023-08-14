BRAG Enterprises will host the Big Screen Gaming event at Kino, Glenrothes on Wednesday, September 6. The event is an opportunity to play some new games on the big screen while meeting new people. There will be friendly competition and also prizes up for grabs.

BRAG is an organisation that aims to improve people’s life chances. It has been running for 30 years and has expanded beyond its original Benarty beginnings.

According to Roz Davidson, assistant operations manager, it provides employability projects throughout Fife.

Kino in Glenrothes will host the Big Screen Gaming Event (Pic: Neil Doig)

She explained: “We deliver two employability projects throughout the Fife, proving opportunities for 19–24-year-olds and 25 and over. These projects are delivered through ‘No-one Left Behind’ Scottish government funding”.

The gaming event at Kino is the latest initiative. The aim is to engage with young people and use their common interests to increase employment, training or education chances.

Roz said: “It is aimed at 19–24-year-olds who are unemployed and are looking for support to find a positive destination in their future. We hope to find and engage with young people in all communities at something they may enjoy doing in their spare time and inspire each one on how they can use this to improve their options with the goal to sustain employment, training and/or full-time education”.