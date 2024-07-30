Social housing handover completes development of former school site in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New affordable homes built on the site of the former Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy, have been handed over to Kingdom Housing Association.

The 15 properties were built by Whiteburn Projects as part of the new 72-home development. The first tenants are already set to move into the two, three and four-bedroom homes within the next few days.

The transfer marks the completion of the first partnership between the two companies to supply new affordable homes for rent in Fife.

Eve McCurrich, managing director of Whiteburn Projects, said: “Seeing tenants bring an area of the development to life is extremely satisfying, as well as a further step in delivering our master plan vision for the former Viewforth High School that is creating a fantastic new community that complements the existing local community in this area of Kirkcaldy.

Members of the Whiteburn team responsible for the handover of 15 completed affordable homes to Kingdom Housing Association in Kirkcaldy. (Pic: KRAYA Property Photography)

“This has been a successful first partnership and we hope there will be further opportunities for us to work together in the future.

Tricia Hill, development director with the Kingdom Group welcomed the transfer.She said: “We know the positive impact high-quality affordable housing has on people’s lives and I’m certain our customers moving into these wonderful new homes will appreciate the high standards delivered by Whiteburn.

“Developing partnerships such as this allows us to do more and achieve more for our customers and our communities, and during the housing emergency we remain committed to delivering affordable homes in the places they are needed most.”