Solar panels in Fife: one in 20 Fife houses have solar panels on roofs
It comes as the number of people across the UK exploring alternative energy sources like solar power has soared this year, with more people installing solar panels in March than in any month since December 2015. Friends of the Earth said the rise in solar panel installations is "really encouraging", with people motivated by rising energy prices and the falling cost of solar technology.
The latest MCS Data Dashboard data shows 9428 households in Fife have solar panels installed on their property by MCS-certified companies as of June 9. It means 5.7% of households in the area have solar power technology in their homes.
In the early 2010s, the electricity generated by domestic solar panels could be sold back to the national grid for a generous profit. This feed-in tariff was cut at the end of 2015 and was closed to new customers in March 2019. As a result, barring a spike in March that year, installation numbers have been significantly reduced ever since December 2015 until this year.
Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: "Installing solar panels is an opportunity extended only to those who can front the costs, with many millions who simply can’t afford that kind of investment. There are so many solutions that can make how we power and heat our homes greener. The Government must make it easier for people to access insulation, heat pumps and solar which are all a win for the planet.”