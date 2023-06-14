Solar panels in Fife: one in 20 Fife houses have solar panels on roofs

It comes as the number of people across the UK exploring alternative energy sources like solar power has soared this year, with more people installing solar panels in March than in any month since December 2015. Friends of the Earth said the rise in solar panel installations is "really encouraging", with people motivated by rising energy prices and the falling cost of solar technology.

The latest MCS Data Dashboard data shows 9428 households in Fife have solar panels installed on their property by MCS-certified companies as of June 9. It means 5.7% of households in the area have solar power technology in their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early 2010s, the electricity generated by domestic solar panels could be sold back to the national grid for a generous profit. This feed-in tariff was cut at the end of 2015 and was closed to new customers in March 2019. As a result, barring a spike in March that year, installation numbers have been significantly reduced ever since December 2015 until this year.

One in 20 households in Fife have solar panels installed on their roofs,