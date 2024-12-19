Song for Kirkcaldy business becomes Christmas charity single for men’s help group

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Dec 2024, 08:39 BST

A Kirkcaldy businessman has launched a Christmas single to support a mental health charity.

Yosof Ewing runs The Contract Coach, which advocates for specialist contractors in the construction industry - and a song written for his company will now see all proceeds go to suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club which runs a network of support groups for men across Fife.

Available to download from Apple Music, the song was written by local singer, Kris Barclay.

Yosof said: “When Kris offered to write a song for my business, I didn’t know what to expect. What he delivered blew me away. It’s a cheesy pop anthem, and you know what? I love it. But I knew it could do something much bigger. This isn’t just a song about contracts and construction. It’s a song for Andy’s Man Club, a charity that helps men struggling with their mental health.

A song for Yosof Ewing's company has become a charity single (Pic: Submitted)A song for Yosof Ewing's company has become a charity single (Pic: Submitted)
“At a time of year that can feel impossibly hard for many, we’re using this tune to raise awareness—and to raise funds. Every penny from sales will go directly to Andy’s Man Club. If we hit Christmas Number One? Amazing. But even if we don’t, we’ll have done something far more important: helped men who need it most find their voice and their way.”

Having worked closely with business owners grappling against insolvency, Yosof understands the internal struggles that many men face, whether in their professional or personal lives, and has helped hundreds of businesses dispute unfair contracts and learn to fight on their own.

In the construction industry, workers are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide than those in any other sector, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - and that spurred Yosof into action.

