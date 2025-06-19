Spar set to move across the road into bigger premises in Fife village

Spar has announced plans to open a larger shop in new premises in a Fife village.

The move comes after Spar Scotland bought the existing convenience in Ladybank. It takes over from existing operator, Mr Shah, who is moving on to new ventures.

The shop will relocate to new premises opposite its current base at 52-54 Commercial Road. The new store aims to be open before the end of the year, with all existing staff transferring across.

Colin McLean, chief executive, said: “We are proud to be growing within the community and offering more of what our customers need,.The move to a larger store will allow us to create a space to better meet local needs.”

Spar Scotland has taken over the Ladybank store (Pic: Simon Price/Firstpix)

The new store will feature good to food, plus an extended chill section, hot drinks and access to more Scottish and nationally sourced products.

Mr Shah said: “I am delighted Spar Scotland has purchased the store and that it will remain a fixture in the village.”