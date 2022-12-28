Sparkling celebrations as retired minister Rev John Thomson and wife Maisie mark diamond anniversary

Reverend John and Maisie Thomson celebrated their Diamond Wedding on December 27, 2022. They are pictured with Col Jim Kinloch, Depute Lieutenant for Fife and Councillor Ian Cameron. Picture: Andrew Beveridge.

Reverend John and Maisie Thomson marked their 60 years married with a celebratory event at the Victoria Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, December 27.

They had been married in Airdrie on that date in 1962.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the couple who stay in Dysart’s Hill Street, were presented with a gift voucher on behalf of Falkirk Council by Councillor Ian Cameron. Col Jim Kinloch, Depute Lieutenant represented the Fife Lieutenancy.

John worked at R.B Tennent’s Iron and Steel Roll Maker’s in Coatbridge for 23 years, starting in the laboratory and finishing work as a production manager.

After leaving there he studied Divinity at Glasgow University for the Church of Scotland.

The family moved from Airdrie to Methil, where John became Minister at Methil Parish Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then called to Pathhead Parish Church in Kirkcaldy.

On retiring from the parish, he became assistant minister at St Kenneth’s Parish Church in Kennoway and Windygates Church with the Rev. Richard Baxter, before hanging up his dog collar in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this time, Maisie worked at several schools in the Levenmouth area in various roles, thoroughly enjoying all of them.

The couple have two daughters – Aileen and Alison – and they have fond memories of their beloved rescue pup, Pax, who was part of the family for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Thomsons have spent many happy years in Fife, making many long-lasting friendships during their time here.